Michigan State faces Penn State following Walker’s 22-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Tyson Walker scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 87-75 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 4.4.

The Nittany Lions have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State averages 77.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.3 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sissoko is averaging 4.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Walker is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals for the Nittany Lions. Kanye Clary is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.