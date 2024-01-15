Michigan plays conference rival Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 12 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Olivier Nkamhoua and the Michigan Wolverines host Bruce Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines are 3-4 in home games. Michigan averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Michigan makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Ohio State averages 77.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 77.8 Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Nkamhoua is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Thornton is averaging 16.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

