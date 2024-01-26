Michigan hosts Perkins and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Michigan Wolverines after Tony Perkins scored 20 points in Iowa’s 69-67 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines have gone 4-5 at home. Michigan is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 6.4 more points per game (85.1) than Michigan allows to opponents (78.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Ben Krikke is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Perkins is averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

