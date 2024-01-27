Michigan hosts Perkins and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Michigan Wolverines after Tony Perkins scored 20 points in Iowa’s 69-67 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines have gone 4-5 in home games. Michigan has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 3-5 in conference matchups. Iowa averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Michigan averages 78.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 77.4 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.4 more points per game (85.1) than Michigan gives up (78.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines.

Ben Krikke is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.