Michigan faces Michigan State, looks to stop road losing streak

Michigan Wolverines (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hits the road against Michigan State looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 17.5 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.0.

The Wolverines have gone 2-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan State scores 75.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 79.2 Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Wolverines match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Sissoko is averaging 4.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.