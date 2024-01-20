Live Radio
Miami Redhawks earn 87-80 OT win over Ball State

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 5:12 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux’s 16 points helped Miami of Ohio defeat Ball State 87-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Darweshi Hunter’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Miami sent the game to overtime and Miami led all the way in the extra five minutes.

Mirambeaux also had six rebounds for the RedHawks (9-9, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Hunter added 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Basheer Jihad led the way for the Cardinals (9-9, 1-5) with 29 points and four assists. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Ball State. Jalin Anderson also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

