Miami (OH) visits Chatman and Buffalo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 1-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Sy Chatman scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-77 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls have gone 1-6 at home. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.0.

The RedHawks are 0-2 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Buffalo is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 74.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 79.0 Buffalo allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Evan Ipsaro is averaging 9.2 points for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

