Miami (OH) visits Central Michigan following Pritchard’s 20-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (9-9, 4-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Anthony Pritchard scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 65-62 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas are 5-2 on their home court. Central Michigan averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The RedHawks are 3-3 in conference games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Central Michigan averages 66.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 71.5 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pritchard is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.4 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

