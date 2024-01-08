Miami (OH) visits Buffalo after Chatman’s 24-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 1-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 1-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Sy Chatman scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-77 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls have gone 1-6 in home games. Buffalo allows 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The RedHawks are 0-2 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) leads the MAC with 15.4 assists. Evan Ipsaro paces the RedHawks with 2.7.

Buffalo is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman is averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Darweshi Hunter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ryan Mabrey is shooting 43.9% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.