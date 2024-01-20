Miami (OH) visits Ball State after Bailey’s 23-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-8, 1-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-8, 1-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Davion Bailey scored 23 points in Ball State’s 76-62 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 7-2 in home games. Ball State ranks third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The RedHawks are 2-3 in conference play. Miami (OH) leads the MAC with 15.9 assists. Bryce Bultman leads the RedHawks with 2.9.

Ball State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 74.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.6 Ball State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Basheer Jihad is averaging 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Darweshi Hunter is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

