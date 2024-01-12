Miami (OH) takes on Eastern Michigan after Mirambeaux’s 21-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 86-65 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 5-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Miami (OH) is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 12.7 points. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Arne Osojnik averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.