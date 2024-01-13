Miami (OH) takes on Eastern Michigan after Mirambeaux’s 21-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 86-65 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 5-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-2 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Miami (OH) averages 74.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 74.5 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 68.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 71.7 Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Bultman is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Arne Osojnik averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

