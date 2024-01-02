Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan following Hubbard’s 27-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (3-9) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -5.5;…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-9) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Seth Hubbard scored 27 points in Western Michigan’s 127-71 victory over the Aquinas (MI) Saints.

The RedHawks are 5-1 on their home court. Miami (OH) averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Mekhi Cooper with 2.9.

The Broncos have gone 0-5 away from home. Western Michigan is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 13.2 points. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Hubbard is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

