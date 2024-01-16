Miami (OH) hosts Bowling Green after Agee’s 24-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-8, 2-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-8, 2-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Rashaun Agee scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 83-72 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The RedHawks are 6-2 in home games. Miami (OH) averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Bryce Bultman with 2.9.

The Falcons are 3-1 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Agee averaging 5.3.

Miami (OH) scores 74.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 69.0 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.3 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Marcus Hill is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Agee is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.