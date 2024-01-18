Miami grabs big lead early, holds off No. 4 NC State 73-59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No.…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No. 4 North Carolina State 73-59 on Thursday night.

Roberts and Day-Wilson both shot 7 of 14 from the field as the Hurricanes (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early double-digit lead.

N.C. State (15-2, 3-2) rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to cut it to 56-50 on Mimi Collins’ two free throws with 5:59 remaining in the fourth. But the Hurricanes responded with a 14-2 run capped by Dwyer’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left for a 70-52 lead.

Collins scored 18 points and Shaniya Rivers added 17 for the Wolfpack.

Miami capitalized on the absence of 6-foot-5 N.C. State center River Baldwin by outscoring the Wolfpack 38-18 in the paint. Baldwin, who averages a team-leading 17.5 points per game, missed her third straight game because of an ankle injury.

After shooting under 20% on 3-pointers in their previous two games, the Hurricanes opened by hitting three of their first four against N.C. State. Consecutive 3-pointers by Day-Wilson and Roberts keyed a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and put Miami ahead 21-10.

Dwyer’s layup with 31 seconds remaining gave Miami its third 14-point lead of the second quarter at 43-29 before Collins’ 3-pointer got the Wolfpack within 11 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The weeklong layoff between games perhaps affected the Wolfpack early on. They shot 4 for 20 from the field and had five turnovers in the first quarter. N.C. State used its open date Sunday after beating Virginia 93-66 on Jan. 11.

Miami: The win closed the Hurricanes’ winless three-game stretch against top 25 teams. They also had double-digit road losses at No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: hosts Duke on Sunday.

Miami: visits North Carolina Jan. 25.

