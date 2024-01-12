Miami (FL) visits Virginia Tech after Pedulla’s 32-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-5, 2-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Miami Hurricanes after Sean Pedulla scored 32 points in Virginia Tech’s 87-72 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies are 8-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lynn Kidd averaging 5.5.

The Hurricanes have gone 2-2 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks third in the ACC scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 11.3.

Virginia Tech makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Miami (FL) averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kidd is averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Omier is averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Kyshawn George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

