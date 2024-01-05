Miami (FL) visits Sallis and Wake Forest

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Hunter Sallis scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 84-78 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 on their home court. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks third in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.7.

Wake Forest makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Miami (FL) averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is averaging 18.4 points for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Omier is scoring 18.0 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

