Miami (FL) hosts Pittsburgh following Omier’s 33-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-7, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 4-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-7, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays the Pittsburgh Panthers after Norchad Omier scored 33 points in Miami (FL)’s 73-61 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes are 9-2 on their home court. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-5 in ACC play. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.6.

Miami (FL) averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is shooting 64.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Hurricanes. Kyshawn George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Blake Hinson is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Carrington is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.