Miami (FL) hosts No. 16 Clemson following Girard’s 24-point game

Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Clemson visits the Miami Hurricanes after Joseph Girard III scored 24 points in Clemson’s 93-58 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 38.2 rebounds. Norchad Omier paces the Hurricanes with 9.8 boards.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 9.8.

Miami (FL) averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is shooting 62.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

PJ Hall is shooting 56.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Tigers. Girard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.