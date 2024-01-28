Metskhvarishvili scores 24, UL Monroe edges Arkansas State 85-82 in OT

MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 24 points and Tyreese Watson sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 24 points and Tyreese Watson sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in overtime as UL Monroe rallied to beat Arkansas State 85-82 on Sunday.

Metskhvarishvili added 11 rebounds for the Warhawks (7-12, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jacob Wilson scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Makai Willis had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field. Watson, a reserve, scored 10.

The Red Wolves (8-13, 4-5) were led by Derrian Ford, who recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds. Taryn Todd added 18 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Julian Lual finished with eight points.

Metskhvarishvili sank a 3-pointer with five seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 74.

