Metskhvarishvili leads UL Monroe against Louisiana after 24-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-12, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 85-82 overtime victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-1 in home games. Louisiana is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 3-6 in conference play. UL Monroe leads the Sun Belt with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.3.

Louisiana scores 77.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 73.3 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Metskhvarishvili is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

