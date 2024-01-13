Merrimack visits Le Moyne following Cleary’s 23-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 2-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 2-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces the Merrimack Warriors after Kaiyem Cleary scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 74-63 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins are 4-0 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan McClure averaging 1.3.

The Warriors are 2-0 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Le Moyne is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.7 points. Cleary is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Devon Savage is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals. Jordan Derkack is shooting 55.5% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.