Merrimack visits Cent. Conn. St. after Jeanne-Rose’s 24-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-7, 2-0 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -1.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-61 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors have gone 3-0 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is eighth in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 1.4.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 68.5 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Derkack is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

