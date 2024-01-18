Merrimack puts home win streak on the line against Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 2-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 3-1 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 2-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 3-1 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Warriors face Wagner.

The Warriors have gone 6-0 in home games. Merrimack is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 2-1 in NEC play. Wagner has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Merrimack makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Wagner averages 64.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 68.8 Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.8 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

