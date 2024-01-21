Merrimack hosts Stonehill following O’Connell’s 26-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-18, 0-5 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-10, 3-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-18, 0-5 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-10, 3-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Jacob O’Connell scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 71-65 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Warriors are 6-1 in home games. Merrimack ranks eighth in the NEC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 4.8.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 in NEC play. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC allowing 78.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Merrimack is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Warriors and Skyhawks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Max Zegarowski is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 29.5% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.