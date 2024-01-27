Merkviladze and Loyola Marymount host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-10, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-6, 6-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-10, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-6, 6-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alex Merkviladze scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 92-65 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels are 9-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in college basketball giving up 57.2 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Lions are 3-3 in conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.3.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Dominick Harris is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

