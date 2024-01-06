Mercer visits VMI following Watkins’ 24-point performance

Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Mercer Bears after Brennan Watkins scored 24 points in VMI’s 87-85 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Keydets are 3-2 in home games. VMI ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 3.1.

The Bears are 0-1 in SoCon play. Mercer has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VMI averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game VMI gives up.

The Keydets and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists. Tyran Cook is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

Jalyn McCreary is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.