Mercer visits UNC Greensboro after Brown-Jones’ 39-point performance

Mercer Bears (8-12, 1-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-5, 6-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Mercer Bears after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 39 points in UNC Greensboro’s 85-82 overtime victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in the SoCon with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown-Jones averaging 5.4.

The Bears are 1-6 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Langley is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Brown-Jones is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Jah Quinones is averaging 6.3 points for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

