Mercer visits Samford following Achor’s 35-point game

Mercer Bears (8-10, 1-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Mercer Bears (8-10, 1-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Mercer Bears after Achor Achor scored 35 points in Samford’s 75-71 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-0 at home. Samford is the best team in the SoCon with 18.3 fast break points.

The Bears are 1-4 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Samford makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Mercer averages 69.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.0 Samford allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.5 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.