Mercer plays East Tennessee State in conference matchup

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 2-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 2-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Mercer and East Tennessee State face off on Wednesday.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Mercer is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers are 2-6 in conference play. East Tennessee State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mercer is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging 2.9 points for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 18.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.