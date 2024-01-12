Mercer hosts Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (14-2, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-8, 1-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (14-2, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-8, 1-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Mercer Bears after Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 80-66 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Mercer is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts are 3-0 in SoCon play. Western Carolina scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Mercer averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Woolbright is shooting 46.1% and averaging 21.0 points for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

