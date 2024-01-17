Mercer hosts Chattanooga following Bonham’s 25-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-9, 1-3 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-9, 1-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the Mercer Bears after Trey Bonham scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 70-54 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon with 13.4 assists per game led by Anthony Benard averaging 2.6.

The Mocs have gone 2-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mercer scores 70.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.9 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercer allows.

The Bears and Mocs match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benard is averaging 2.8 points for the Bears.

Honor Huff averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.