Mercer hosts Bonham and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-9, 1-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Mercer Bears after Trey Bonham scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 70-54 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Mercer has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mocs are 2-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Mercer makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Chattanooga averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercer allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging 2.8 points for the Bears.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

