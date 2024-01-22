McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC following Clark’s 22-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (16-2, 5-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

McNeese Cowboys (16-2, 5-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Garry Clark scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 69-59 victory against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 4.8.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.6 points, 15.8 more per game than the 60.8 McNeese gives up. McNeese scores 12.6 more points per game (79.6) than Texas A&M-CC gives up (67.0).

The Islanders and Cowboys meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Shahada Wells is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Damian Richards Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.