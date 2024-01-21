McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC after Clark’s 22-point game

McNeese Cowboys (16-2, 5-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (16-2, 5-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Garry Clark scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 69-59 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 76.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are 5-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 6.1.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 11.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Shahada Wells is averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.