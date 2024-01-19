McNeese takes on Incarnate Word after Shumate’s 21-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-11, 0-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-11, 0-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Christian Shumate scored 21 points in McNeese’s 88-69 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys have gone 4-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). McNeese averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

The Cardinals and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Shahada Wells is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.7 points for the Cowboys. Damian Richards Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

