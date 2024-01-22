McNeese rallies past Texas A&M-CC 62-61, ups win streak to 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — DJ Richards had 12 points and Christian Shumate scored off a rebound with three seconds…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — DJ Richards had 12 points and Christian Shumate scored off a rebound with three seconds left to extend McNeese’s win streak to 12 with a 62-61 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Richards shot 3 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (17-2, 6-0 Southland Conference). Shahada Wells scored 10 points while going 4 of 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Javohn Garcia had 10 points and was 4-of-8 shooting.

The Islanders (11-8, 4-2) were led by Jordan Roberts, who recorded 18 points. Stephen Faramade added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Garry Clark finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.