McNeese hosts New Orleans following Johnson’s 35-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (17-2, 6-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Jordan Johnson scored 35 points in New Orleans’ 88-80 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowboys are 9-0 in home games. McNeese ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 60.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Privateers are 2-4 in Southland play. New Orleans is 2-3 in one-possession games.

McNeese scores 78.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 78.5 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and Privateers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is shooting 54.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

