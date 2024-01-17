McLaughlin, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks square off against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Kaelen Allen and the Portland State Vikings in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 in home games. Northern Arizona is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vikings have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Johnson averaging 6.7.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Lumberjacks and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 14.4 points. Carson Basham is shooting 59.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.