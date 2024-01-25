McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Idaho after 31-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-11, 1-4 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-11, 1-4 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Idaho Vandals after Trenton McLaughlin scored 31 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-61 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 5-5 in home games. Idaho allows 70.7 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 2-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho scores 69.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.1 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 65.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 70.7 Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Lumberjacks face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Tyler Linhardt is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

McLaughlin is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.