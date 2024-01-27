McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Eastern Washington after 25-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Trenton McLaughlin scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-60 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 5.3.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis Magnuson is averaging 2.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Coward is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Liam Lloyd is averaging seven points and 3.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin is averaging 16.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

