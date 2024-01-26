McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Trenton McLaughlin scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-60 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Eastern Washington scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Eastern Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

McLaughlin is averaging 16 points for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

