McKneely leads Virginia against NC State after 20-point game

NC State Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts the NC State Wolfpack after Isaac McKneely scored 20 points in Virginia’s 75-66 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-0 in home games. Virginia is third in the ACC with 15.7 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 6.1.

The Wolfpack are 5-2 in ACC play. NC State is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Virginia’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game NC State gives up. NC State scores 19.1 more points per game (77.3) than Virginia gives up to opponents (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

DJ Horne is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

