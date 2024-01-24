McKee’s 28 lead Queens over Central Arkansas 96-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee had 28 points in Queens’ 96-79 victory over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night. McKee…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee had 28 points in Queens’ 96-79 victory over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

McKee added five steals for the Royals (8-13, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Deyton Albury scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Chris Ashby was 6-of-9 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Bears (7-15, 3-3) were led in scoring by Elias Cato, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Masai Olowokere added 16 points and four assists for Central Arkansas. In addition, Tucker Anderson finished with 13 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.