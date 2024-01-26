McKee and Queens host North Alabama

Queens Royals (8-13, 2-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-12, 2-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (8-13, 2-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-12, 2-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the North Alabama Lions after AJ McKee scored 28 points in Queens’ 96-79 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions are 6-3 on their home court. North Alabama has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

The Royals are 2-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

North Alabama scores 77.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 82.5 Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Chris Ashby is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 9.9 points. Deyton Albury is shooting 52.6% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

