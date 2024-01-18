McKee and Queens host Jacksonville

Queens Royals (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-8, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-8, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 84-66 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins are 6-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Royals have gone 1-2 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks fourth in the ASUN with 38.7 rebounds per game led by BJ McLaurin averaging 5.8.

Jacksonville is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Chris Ashby averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Deyton Albury is averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.