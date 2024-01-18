McGlothan leads Grand Canyon against Utah Valley after 20-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-9, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-1, 6-0 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-9, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-1, 6-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-48 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Antelopes are 9-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have gone 3-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.3.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlothan is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds for the Antelopes.

Allen is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.