McGlothan leads Grand Canyon against Utah Valley after 20-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-9, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-1, 6-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-48 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Antelopes are 9-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 39.1 rebounds per game led by McGlothan averaging 8.0.

The Wolverines are 3-3 in conference play. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.3.

Grand Canyon makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Utah Valley averages 68.4 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.9 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlothan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Allen is averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

