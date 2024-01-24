McGlothan leads Grand Canyon against SFA after 28-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-2, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-6, 5-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-2, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-6, 5-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Gabe McGlothan scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-79 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The ‘Jacks are 6-2 in home games. SFA is second in the WAC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Antelopes are 7-1 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon leads the WAC scoring 81.6 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

SFA averages 79.7 points, 11.9 more per game than the 67.8 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 10.7 more points per game (81.6) than SFA gives up to opponents (70.9).

The ‘Jacks and Antelopes square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.2 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

