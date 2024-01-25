McGlothan and Grand Canyon host SFA

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-2, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-6, 5-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-2, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-6, 5-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Gabe McGlothan scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-79 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The ‘Jacks are 6-2 in home games. SFA leads the WAC averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Sadaidriene Hall leads the ‘Jacks with 6.5.

The Antelopes have gone 7-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

SFA makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Grand Canyon has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The ‘Jacks and Antelopes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

McGlothan is averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

